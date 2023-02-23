﻿
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 16 percent in Feb 1-19

Thursday, 23 February 2023 10:40:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 730,000 units in the February 1-19 period this year, up 16 percent year on year, while down nine percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Passenger vehicle wholesale sales in China amounted to 749,000 units in the February 1-19 period, up 2.0 percent year on year and 1.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to February 19, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.022 million units, down 26 percent year on year, while passenger vehicle wholesale sales came to 2.198 million units, down 25 percent year on year.

New energy vehicle retail sales in China totaled 215,000 units in the February 1-19 period, up 43 percent year on year, while down four percent month on month. In the current year up to February 19, NEV retail sales in China amounted to 546,000 units, up nine percent year on year.

According to the CPCA, passenger sales in China in February will improve significantly amid the easing of Covid-19 measures.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

