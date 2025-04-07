CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 12% in March

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.889 million units in March this year, up 12.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 36.0 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to March 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 5.064 million units, up 5.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 988,000 units, up 39.0 percent year on year, while rising by 44.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to March 31, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.414 million units, up 37.0 percent year on year.