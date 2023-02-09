CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to rise strongly in Feb

Thursday, 09 February 2023 10:35:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to rise strongly in February compared to the lowest historical level recorded in January, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the CPCA, stated that February may be a start-up period following the three-year-long Covid-19 pandemic. Long-dormant consumption will offer huge opportunities, which will exert a positive impact on passenger car retail sales, especially entry-level cars. Furthermore, Mr. Cui also forecast that vehicle sales may continue to see big rises in March and April.