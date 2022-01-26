﻿
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to fall 6.2% in January

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 12:27:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to total 2.05 million units in January this year, down 6.2 percent year on year, with this decrease 1.7 percentage points slower compared to the year-on-year decline of 7.9 percent recorded in December last year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened in some regions of China, while buyers have been seeking to purchase passenger vehicles to ensure ease of travel, exerting a positive impact on vehicle sales.


