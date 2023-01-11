﻿
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales rise by 3% in December

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 12:26:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 2.169 million units in December, up 3.0 percent year on year, while rising by 31.4 percent month on month, the biggest month-on-month rise since 2008, according to the data issued by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 20.543 million units in the full year of 2022, up 1.9 percent year on year. In particular, passenger vehicle retail sales increased by 1.452 million units year on year last year amid the launch of the preferential car purchase tax preferential policy.

Moreover, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 0.64 million units in December, up 35.1 percent year on year, while increasing by 6.5 percent month on month.

In 2022, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 5.674 million units, up 90.0 percent year on year.


