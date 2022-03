Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:46:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The passenger vehicle retail sales reached 339,000 units in the first two weeks of February (February 1-13), down 33 percent year on year, while down 56 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 26,000 units in the first two weeks of February (February 1-13), down 33 percent year on year. The weak performance in the given period was negatively affected by the Chinese New Year holiday.