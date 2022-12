Thursday, 15 December 2022 14:00:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 498,000 units in the December 1-11 period this year, down 3.0 percent year on year, while up 21 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Passenger vehicle wholesale sales amounted to 466,000 units in the given period, down 23.0 percent year on year, while up 6.0 percent month on month.