Thursday, 19 January 2023 10:48:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China came to 719,000 units in the January 1-15 period this year, down 21.0 percent year on year, while down 11.0 percent month on month, according to the data issued by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on January 18.

In particular, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in the given period amounted to 184,000 units, up 20.0 percent year on year, while down 33.0 percent month on month.