Tuesday, 06 September 2022 10:48:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

New energy vehicle wholesale sales in China are expected to amount to 625,000 units in August this year, up 100 percent year on year, while up 10.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Though China issued a stimulus policy for fuel-driven cars, reducing the purchase tax by 50 percent, the new energy vehicle market has a stronger growth momentum and this momentum will likely continue in the future.