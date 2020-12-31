﻿
English
CPCA: China’s average daily vehicle retail sales increase in Dec

Thursday, 31 December 2020 10:43:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily automotive vehicle retail sales in China in the first four weeks of December amounted to 60,000 units, increasing by 10 percent year on year, while indicating a rise of 16 percent compared to the fourth week of November, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The CPCA said the rise in the average daily vehicle retail sales was mainly due to the increases in new energy vehicle and medium and high-end car sales, while traditional affordable fuel vehicles did not participate in the recovery of the market.

However, the emergence of more sporadic Covid-19 cases in many regions of China will likely boost demand for vehicles in the future.


