CPCA: China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales up 27% in Aug 22-31

Thursday, 08 September 2022 11:04:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 85,000 units in the fourth week of August (August 22-31), up 27 percent year on year, while rising by 1.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales reached 41,000 units, 47,000 units and 58,000 units in the first, second and third weeks of August (August 1-7, August 8-14 and August 15-21), up 21 percent, 25 percent and 48 percent, year on year, while rising by three percent, seven percent and six percent, month on month, respectively.

In August, overall passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated at 1.879 million units, up 29 percent year on year, while increasing by three percent month on month.

Due to the repeated outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic, buyers have been eager to buy private passenger vehicles, which exerted a positive impact on passenger vehicle sales in August.