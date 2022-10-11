CPCA: China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales up 21% in Sept

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 12:16:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 63,589 units in September, up 21 percent year on year, while rising by two percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 39,000 units, 55,000 units, 66,000 units and 130,000 units in the first, second, third and fourth weeks of September, down 11 percent, up one percent, up seven percent and up 33 percent month on month, respectively.

September and October are regarded as the traditional peak season for the auto vehicle market, while local governments had issued policies to boost demand for vehicles, which stimulated sales in September.