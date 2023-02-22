CPCA: China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales down 52% in Feb 8-15

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 12:05:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 36,800 units and 40,000 units in the February 1-7 and February 8-15 periods this year, down 39.0 percent and 52 percent, year on year, respectively, according to the data issued by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Meanwhile, average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the February 16-23 period are expected to reach 38,000 units, down 14 percent year on year.

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in February are expected to amount to 1.35 million units, up 7.2 percent year on year, while rising by 4.3 percent month on month, including new energy passenger vehicle retail sales of 400,000 units, up 46.6 percent year on year, while increasing by 20.3 percent month on month.