CPCA: China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales down 5% at end of Mar

Friday, 08 April 2022 10:58:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 110,000 units at the end of March (March 28-31), down five percent year on year, while up 51 percent compared to the fourth week in February, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In March, average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China came to 48,000 units, down 15 percent year on year.

The strict control measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in many regions of China and the lockdown in Shanghai negatively affected passenger vehicle retail sales in the given period.