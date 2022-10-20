CPCA: China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales down 3% in Oct 1-16

Thursday, 20 October 2022 15:51:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 43,330 units in the October 1-16 period, down three percent year on year, while up one percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the October 1-7 period, average daily passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 30,907 units, down 26 percent year on year, while down 20 percent month on month.

In the October 8-16 period, average daily passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 52,993 units, up 13 percent year on year, while up 15 percent month on month.

In October, the launch of new cars provided some support for passenger vehicle retail sales, while the repeated outbreaks of Covid-19 pandemic exerted a negative impact on consumption in the vehicle market.