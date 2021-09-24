Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires increases 2.1 percent in August

Friday, 24 September 2021 19:48:15 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in August rose 2.1 percent, month-over-month, according to data released this week by statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said that cost of materials in the greater Buenos Aires in August grew 3.3 percent, month-over-month.

Likewise, cost of workforce and general expenses increased 0.6 percent, and 3 percent, respectively, both on a month-over-month basis.

Rebar, which has often been listed as one of the products whose cost increased the most, did not appear in Indec’s list of appreciated costs by product.