﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires increases 2.1 percent in August

Friday, 24 September 2021 19:48:15 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in August rose 2.1 percent, month-over-month, according to data released this week by statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said that cost of materials in the greater Buenos Aires in August grew 3.3 percent, month-over-month.

Likewise, cost of workforce and general expenses increased 0.6 percent, and 3 percent, respectively, both on a month-over-month basis.

Rebar, which has often been listed as one of the products whose cost increased the most, did not appear in Indec’s list of appreciated costs by product.


Tags: Brazil  South America  construction  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Sep

Gulf Cooperation Council declines to impose duties on steel imports from Brazil
22 Sep

Brazilian home builders expect 20,000 mt steel shipment from Turkey
20 Sep

Brazilian port seeks provisional iron ore cargo operator
17 Sep

Brazilian civil construction activity increases in July
15 Sep

CSN sees Brazilian steel demand stable at pre-Covid levels