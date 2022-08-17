Brazilian civil construction performance improves in July

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 19:00:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The civil construction sector in Brazil expanded in July, both its activities and its level of employment, according to the industrial association CNI.

The level of utilization of the sector’s capacity increased by 1 point to 68 percent, the highest for the month of July since 2014, while the confidence in the sector, ascribed by its entrepreneurs, increased by 3.2 points to 60 points, a move ascribed by CNI to the current and prospective optimism with the country’s economy.

According to CNI, another indicator of the optimism is seen by the intentions of investments in the sector, which has increased by 0.9 points to 45.9 points, well above the historical average of 36.1 points and reaching the highest level since July 2014.

The sector also has expectations for higher purchases of raw materials, increased number of new projects and services over the next months.

The research was developed by CNI between August 1-9, covering representatives of 402 companies.