ArcelorMittal enters pre-built construction market in Brazil

Thursday, 15 December 2022 00:47:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal has entered in a partnership with Modularis, a company dedicated to the construction of steel-based modules to serve the civil construction industry.

According to the local press, ArcelorMittal has now a 33 percent participation in Modularis, in an investment made via its subsidiary Açolab Ventures, which has already invested $25 million in other different businesses and has plans to invest a total of $100 million over the next four years.

The collaboration between ArcelorMittal and Modularis dates from two years ago, when the companies developed modules for the civil construction industry.

Such modules are made in industrial environment and taken to the construction site for coupling to the construction unit, with significant savings in time and expenses. The modules already developed are destined to coupling to hotels and to residential constructions.


