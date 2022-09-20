Brazilian civil construction performance improves again in August

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 20:27:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The index that measures the level of activity in the Brazilian civil construction sector has reached 55 points in August, now in the third consecutive month above the 50-point mark that divides increase from decrease, according to the industrial confederation CNI.

It is the highest mark for a month of August since 2010, while the index that measures the number of employees has reached 53.1 points, also indicating a third consecutive expansion. The expansion was registered in all areas of the civil construction sector, but it was specially pushed by the construction of buildings.

The level of utilization of the operational capacity of the sector was stable at 68 percent, remaining as the highest rate since for August since 2013.

In September, research by CNI revealed that the confidence ascribed by the entrepreneurs of the sector increased by 2.7 points to 62.7 points, the sixth monthly consecutive increase. The research was developed by CNI between September 01 and 12, covering representatives of 397 companies.