Brazilian civil construction sector forms group to import rebar from Turkey

Cooperscon SC, an association of civil construction companies in the Brazilian southern state of Santa Catarina, is inviting its members to join a group that will import rebar from Turkey in a declared attempt to avoid the high prices imposed by local producers.

The move came after the import tax for rebar was reduced to 4 percent, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. Last year, Brazil imported 226,800 mt of rebar from Turkey, via ports in the state of Santa Catarina.

The activity of Cooperscon is limited to the management of the imports, as the association does not sell the product, receiving a small advanced payment to cover expenses and the rest of the payment upon delivery.

Savings resulted from the import of rebar by Cooperscon last year are estimated at 30 percent, when compared to the domestic price.