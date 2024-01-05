﻿
English
Brazilian civil construction activities remain in downtrend

Friday, 05 January 2024 19:43:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The level of activities and the number of employees in the Brazilian civil construction sector have declined between October and November, following a negative pattern since July 2023, according to the industrial association CNI.

The expectations for the level of activities, the number of employees, purchases of raw materials and new works have also declined, in the view of entrepreneurs, from November to December.

Meanwhile, plans for new investments have increased, pushed by the sectors of infrastructure and special construction.

In December, the ICEI index, reflecting the confidence ascribed by civil construction entrepreneurs to the country’s economy, was relatively stable, although in a level lower than the historical average.

The utilization rate of the civil construction sector has reached 67 percent in November, stable on yearly basis, but reduced from the 68 percent achieved in October.


