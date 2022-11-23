﻿
English
Brazilian civil construction performance declines but remains high in October

Wednesday, 23 November 2022
       

The level of activities and employment in the Brazilian civil construction industry declined in October from the previous month, according to the industry association CNI.

However, as the decline occurred after four consecutive months of significant increases, the level of activities and the number of employees in the sector remain at a high level, with the utilization rate of the operational capacity reaching 68 percent, the highest figure for a month of October since 2013.

Conversely, the expectations of the sector entrepreneurs have declined from October to November, as they have shown less intentions to buy raw materials or to hire more employees, while they show less optimism in relation to the launching of new projects, or to the level of activities of the sector during the coming months.

According to CNI, the negative mood reflects chiefly their pessimism in relation to the future of the Brazilian economy.

The research was developed between November 1-10, involving representatives of 380 companies.


