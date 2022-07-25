﻿
Raw material costs are main problem for Brazilian civil construction sector

Monday, 25 July 2022 19:28:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

During the second quarter of the year, the availability and the costs of raw materials have increased in importance as the main problem faced by the civil construction sector in Brazil, halting a downward trend seen over the last few months.

High interest rates and the availability of qualified personnel were also mentioned by the entrepreneurs of the sector as main hurdles for the activity.

Nonetheless, the index of confidence of the entrepreneurs (ICEI) remains high, with positive expectations for all variables evaluated, including investments intentions, which remains above historical average and has increased in July.

The utilization rate of the operational capacity of the sector remains high, having increased from 66 percent in May to 67 percent in June, maintaining levels above 65 percent throughout the year, reflecting a positive performance during the period.

The research also indicates that the entrepreneurs are more optimistic with future than with current business conditions of the civil construction, as the level for the current conditions is 50.7 points, while for the future conditions it is 59.8, both above the 50 points mark that separate optimism from pessimism.

The research was developed between July 1-11, covering representatives of 401 companies.


