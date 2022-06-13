Brazilian civil construction sector forms third group to import rebar from Turkey

Monday, 13 June 2022 23:34:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Civil construction companies in the state of Santa Catarina are organizing a second group, the third if considering the group in Sao Paulo state, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, to import rebar from Turkey, according to Sinduscon SC, the sector association in that state.

This group will include participants from the northeastern state of Alagoas, which are reportedly complaining about the high price of rebar in the state, according to Sinduscon AL president, Alfredo Breda, as quoted by the local press.

According to Breda, the current rebar price increase is well above the national inflation index, as is happening with most of the products used by the civil construction sector.

In his view, when the production costs of the civil construction sector increases, the price of the housing units also increases, but clients are not having the same gains in their salaries, reducing their chances to conclude sales.

As in previous imports, Sinduscon SC will oversee all activities related to the import of rebar, sending the material to the customers after clearing customs.