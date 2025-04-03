 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Iron...

Iron ore railway construction interrupted in Brazil

Thursday, 03 April 2025 07:12:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The construction of the west-east integration railway (FIOL) by iron ore producer, Bamin, has been halted by its controller, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), due to ongoing negotiations for the sale of the project.

Bamin confirmed the suspension of work, citing the search for investors for the project as the reason for the stoppage.

Alongside the railroad, which spans a total of 537 km, the project includes the expansion of the Pedra de Ferro mine's capacity from the current 1.0 million mt per year to 20 million mt per year, and the construction of an iron ore sea terminal in Ilhéus, both located in the state of Bahia.

Additional resources required to complete the project are estimated at $5.0 billion.

The Brazilian government has suggested that iron ore miner, Vale, participate in the project, but the company is showing low interest, mentioning that the evaluation is in a preliminary stage.

Analysts believe the project is not economically viable for Vale, considering that Bamin's current annual capacity equates to roughly a single day's production for Vale. They argue that Vale would rather invest in increasing capacity at its own mines, which are already served by railroads and ports.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Construction 

Similar articles

Iron ore price in China fluctuates within limited range, bias still negative

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 3, 2025 

03 Apr | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 2, 2025

02 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazil’s Itaminas enters into contract with Porto Sudeste to export iron ore

02 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 2, 2025

02 Apr | Longs and Billet

India’s NMDC Limited sees 2% decline in iron ore output in FY 2024-25

02 Apr | Steel News

Canadian iron ore production down 6.9 percent in January from December

01 Apr | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 1, 2025

01 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 1, 2025

01 Apr | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains relative stability from last week

31 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials