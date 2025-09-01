 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Civil...

Civil construction in Brazil demonstrates progress amid ongoing uncertainty

Monday, 01 September 2025 09:08:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian civil construction sector experienced an improvement in activity levels in July, as reflected by an index reading of 49.5 points, the highest in a year, though it remains just below the 50.0-point benchmark that separates optimistic from pessimistic outlooks.

According to data from the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), there are encouraging indicators for the industry. The employment index reached 50.1 points, while the capacity utilization rate increased to 68 percent, marking its best performance in the past nine months.

However, indices related to new projects and services have stabilized rather than grown, and the metric for raw material acquisitions fell below the 50-point threshold, signifying a possible contraction for upcoming works.

In July, the sector’s capacity utilization rose by two percentage points compared to June, reaching a yearly high of 68 percent.

Expectations for August declined, with the sector's outlook index falling by 2.4 percentage points to 47.2. This decrease reflects more cautious assessments among executives regarding both their companies’ prospects and the wider Brazilian economy.

The CNI survey included answers from 318 civil construction company executives, collected between August 1 and 12, 2025.


Tags: Brazil South America Construction 

Similar articles

Gas pipeline construction approved in Brazil

19 Jun | Steel News

Stegra could build an iron ore briquette plant in Brazil

11 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore railway construction interrupted in Brazil

03 Apr | Steel News

Brazil will build 600 km gas pipeline to receive gas from Argentina

12 Mar | Steel News

Vale concludes negotiations to develop a briquette plant in the US

12 Dec | Steel News

Usiminas unveils performance improvement plans

11 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian civil construction sector shows stability in July

29 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian civil construction activities remain in downtrend

05 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian civil construction activities show seasonal decline in December 2022

24 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal enters pre-built construction market in Brazil

15 Dec | Steel News