Brazil will build 600 km gas pipeline to receive gas from Argentina

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 19:07:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian Energy Research Office (EPE) has included the 600 km gas pipeline in the national pipeline expansions plan, linking the cities of Uruguaiana and Porto Alegre, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The pipeline would be used as an alternative to increase imports of shale origin gas produced by the reserves of Vaca Muerta, in the south of Argentina.

According to sources, the pipeline will require an estimated 165,000 mt of steel plates for its construction, based on a diameter of 24 inches and a thickness of 18 centimeters.

According to EPE, the pipeline will require investment of BRL 6.83 billion ($1.18 billion) for its construction, having the financial support of the country’s development bank, BNDES.


Tags: Brazil Argentina South America Construction 

