Brazilian civil construction activity declines slightly in April

Thursday, 02 June 2022 01:39:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The level of Brazilian civil construction activity in April declined to 50.1 from 51.3 in March, pointing to stability, as the level was maintained above the 50.0 mark, which separates increase from decline, according to Brazilian Confederation of Industries (CNI).

The level is the highest for a month of April since 2012. However, when considering the January-April period of 2022, the level of activity is 49.3, indicating a downward trend, despite being the higher in seasonal terms since 2012.

In April, the utilization rate of the Brazilian civil construction industry declined to 67 percent from 68 percent in March, a figure rated as satisfactory by CNI, considering historical numbers in recent years.

Preliminary numbers for May are pointing to a relative stability in relation to April, considering level of activity and utilization rate of the civil construction sector, according to CNI.