Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires area increases in July

Friday, 21 August 2020 22:23:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in July increased 2.2 percent, month-over-month, the Argentinian statistics agency, Indec, said.

According to Indec, the cost of materials in July grew 5 percent, month-over-month. The cost of workforce in July remained stable in July, on a month-over-month analysis, with zero growth. However, cost of general expenses in July improved 1.9 percent, also on a month-on-month basis.

Indec did not report data for rebar costs in July, which often appear either on the products whose costs decreased the least or the most.