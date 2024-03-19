Corinth Pipeworks to supply offshore pipeline to North Sea

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 15:56:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, will supply an offshore pipeline to transport and store millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide in the North Sea to the Endurance Store offshore geological storage site off the UK coast.

Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), a joint venture between BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, provides carbon transportation and storage services to the East Coast Cluster. The infrastructure will serve the Teesside-based carbon capture projects. NEP aims to support the UK’s net zero aims by developing the world’s first zero-carbon industrial hub by 2030.

“Innovative CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) projects such as NEP will be vital, both to global energy producers and large industrial companies to achieve important sustainability targets. Corinth Pipeworks is committed to working alongside our partners and other stakeholders to support this technically challenging offshore pipeline scope,” Ilias Bekiros, general manager of Corinth Pipeworks, stated.