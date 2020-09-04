Corinth Pipeworks to supply coated line pipe to gas field in Trinidad and Tobago

Friday, 04 September 2020 14:40:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Athens-based Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks has announced that it has signed an agreement with BG International, the operator of Block 22 and NCMA-4, an offshore gas field development located in Trinidad and Tobago, according to which it will manufacture and supply steel pipes in connection with the development of this gas field.

Accordingly, Corinth will supply 93 km of 16 inch HFW and LSAW coated line pipe for the export pipeline which will carry gas from the development of Block 22 and NCMA-4 to the Poinsetta operated by Shell located in Trinidad’s North Coast Marine Area. Both blocks are owned in partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago national oil company, Heritage Petroleum Company Limited.

This agreement is a significant milestone for Corinth Pipeworks in its upstream energy business segment, as it will be the first offshore project where pipes will be supplied in ultra-long 24 meter lengths. This will allow a capital expenditure saving and an associated reduction in offshore vessel installation time.

Manufacturing and coating of the pipes will begin at Corinth Pipeworks facility by the end of 2020 and pipeline installation will commence in 2021.