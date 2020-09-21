Corinth Pipeworks is world’s first carbon neutral steel pipemaker for energy sector

Monday, 21 September 2020 17:09:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Athens-based Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks has announced that it has become the world's first carbon neutral steel pipe manufacturer for the energy sector in the world, as the company had planned.

The company had said in May that it would become carbon neutral within the current year, recalling that it had taken some steps to meet all the electricity needs of its steel pipe manufacturing facility in Thisvi via renewable energy for the year 2019. Electricity accounts for 91 percent of the total energy consumption of the company, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Becoming carbon neutral or reducing carbon emissions is currently a hot topic in the industry. Both steelmakers and miners including ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel, BHP Billiton and Fortescue are seeking new technologies to reduce their emissions.