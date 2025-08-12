 |  Login 
Commercial vehicle sales in China up 3.9 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 09:17:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the first seven months this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.397 million units and 2.428 million units, increasing by 6.0 percent and 3.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In July alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 298,000 units and 306,000 units, up 16.3 percent and 14.1 percent year on year, while decreasing by 15.8 percent and 17.1 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

