Commercial vehicle sales in China up 2.6 percent in H1 2025

In the first six months this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.099 million units and 2.122 million units, increasing by 4.7 percent and 2.6 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In June alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 354,000 units and 369,000 units, up 7.1 percent and 9.5 percent year on year, while rising by 5.3 percent and 10.3 percent month on month, respectively.