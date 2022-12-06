﻿
English
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 46.1 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 13:47:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-October period this year, Colombia exported 120,364 mt of ferronickel, up 46.0 percent, with a value of $792.22 million, rising by 104.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In October, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,461 mt, increasing by 1,292 percent, and were worth $47.42 million, up by 1,245 percent, both year on year.

In the January-October period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 189,231 mt, increasing by 46.1 percent, with a value of $960.22 million, up by 95.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In October, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 16,525 mt, up by 161.6 percent, and were worth $64.08 million, moving up by 293.7 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.


Tags: Colombia South America Imp/exp Statistics 

