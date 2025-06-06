 |  Login 
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 13.2 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 06 June 2025 10:25:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first four months of this year, Colombia exported 44,975 mt of ferronickel, down 7.1 percent, with a value of $150.64 million, decreasing by 2.5 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In April alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 13,628 mt, down by 12.7 percent, and were worth $43.88 million, falling by 18.9 percent, both year on year.

In the first given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 86,243 mt, up by 5.2 percent, with a value of $217.81 million, decreasing by 6.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In April alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 23,745 mt, down by 11.3 percent, and were worth $62.42 million, down by 22.8 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.


