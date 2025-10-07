Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 0.4 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In the first eight months of this year, Colombia exported 93,336 mt of ferronickel, down 7.4 percent, with a value of $310.24 million, decreasing by 14.2 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In August alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,527 mt, down by 15.9 percent, and were worth $40.01 million, falling by 33.6 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 173,107 mt, down by 0.4 percent, with a value of $443.62 million, decreasing by 13.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In August alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 23,206 mt, dropping by 14.9 percent, and were worth $58.08 million, down by 29.0 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.