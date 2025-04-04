 |  Login 
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 2.6 percent in January-February

Friday, 04 April 2025 13:50:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-February period this year, Colombia exported 19,239 mt of ferronickel, down 17.9 percent, with a value of $65.23 million, declining by 8.2 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In February, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,234 mt, down by 11.0 percent, and were worth $30.35 million, down by 3.7 percent, both year on year.

In the January-February period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 39,225 mt, up by 2.6 percent, with a value of $96.61 million, down by 8.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In February, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 19,478 mt, down by 10.2 percent, and were worth $45.23 million, down by 20.6 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Colombia South America Imp/exp Statistics 

