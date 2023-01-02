Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 38.6 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 02 January 2023 10:36:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period last year, Colombia exported 130,246 mt of ferronickel, up 35.8 percent, with a value of $842.08 million, rising by 82.6 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In November, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,882 mt, dropping by 26.7 percent, and were worth $49.85 million, down by 33.1 percent, both year on year.

In the January-November period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 206,189 mt, increasing by 38.6 percent, with a value of $1.03 billion, up by 77.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In November, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 16,958 mt, down by 12.0 percent, and were worth $67.85 million, moving down by 24.1 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.