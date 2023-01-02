﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 38.6 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 02 January 2023 10:36:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-November period last year, Colombia exported 130,246 mt of ferronickel, up 35.8 percent, with a value of $842.08 million, rising by 82.6 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In November, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,882 mt, dropping by 26.7 percent, and were worth $49.85 million, down by 33.1 percent, both year on year.

In the January-November period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 206,189 mt, increasing by 38.6 percent, with a value of $1.03 billion, up by 77.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In November, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 16,958 mt, down by 12.0 percent, and were worth $67.85 million, moving down by 24.1 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.


Tags: Colombia South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 46.1 percent in Jan-Oct

06 Dec | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 40.2 percent in Jan-Sept

02 Nov | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 61 percent in Jan-Aug

04 Oct | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 76.4 percent in January-July

06 Sep | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97.5 percent in H1

03 Aug | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97 percent in January-May

07 Jul | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume doubles in Jan-Apr

02 Jun | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume up 50.2% in January

07 Mar | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 3.2% in 2021

04 Feb | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 5.0% in Jan-Nov

03 Jan | Steel News