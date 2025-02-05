 |  Login 
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 20.2 percent in 2024

Wednesday, 05 February 2025 12:07:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In 2024, Colombia exported 151,520 mt of ferronickel, up by 3.5 percent, with a value of $542.15 million, declining by 14.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In December, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 15,826 mt, rising by 54.0 percent, and were worth $56.04 million, increasing by 67.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 270,965 mt, moving up by 20.2 percent, with a value of $766.11 million, down by 5.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In December, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 27,949 mt, increasing by 57.2 percent, and were worth $77.90 million, up by 56.5 percent, both compared to the same month of 2023.


Tags: Colombia South America Imp/exp Statistics 

