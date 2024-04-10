﻿
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 15.1 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 11:46:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-February period this year, Colombia exported 23,441 mt of ferronickel, down 4.6 percent, with a value of $71.03 million, declining by 50.2 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In February, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 10,380 mt, increasing by 50.3 percent, and were worth $31.50 million, down by 25.4 percent, both year on year.

In the January-February period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 38,231 mt, increasing by 15.1 percent, with a value of $105.35 million, down by 36.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In February, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 21,691 mt, up 104.4 percent, and were worth $56.93 million, increasing by 9.9 percent, both compared to the same month of 2023.


