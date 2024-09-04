Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 13.3 percent in January-July

In the January-July period this year, Colombia exported 85,894 mt of ferronickel, down 0.8 percent, with a value of $299.78 million, declining by 31.1 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In July, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 10,949 mt, down by 22.5 percent, and were worth $46.75 million, down by 10.6 percent, both year on year.

In the January-July period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 146,579 mt, up by 13.3 percent, with a value of $431.32 million, down by 18.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In July, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 20,534 mt, decreasing by 5.4 percent, and were worth $65.23 million, decreasing by 1.2 percent, both compared to the same month of 2023.