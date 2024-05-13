Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 1.2 percent in January-March

Monday, 13 May 2024 12:33:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-March period last year, Colombia exported 32,831 mt of ferronickel, down 9.1 percent, with a value of $100.41 million, declining by 51.1 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In March, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,390 mt, decreasing by 18.6 percent, and were worth $29.38 million, down by 53.0 percent, both year on year.

In the January-March period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 55,202 mt, down by 1.2 percent, with a value of $152.28 million, down by 38.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In March, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 16,971 mt, falling by 25.1 percent, and were worth $46.93 million, falling by 43.1 percent, both compared to the same month of 2023.