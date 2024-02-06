﻿
English
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 0.2 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 12:17:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2023, Colombia exported 146,426 mt of ferronickel, up 1.7 percent, with a value of $637.3 million, declining by 29.8 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In December last year, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 10,277 mt, decreasing by 25.3 percent, and were worth $33.5 million, down by 49.5 percent, both year on year.

In 2023, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 225,337 mt, decreasing by 0.2 percent, with a value of $806.9 million, down by 27.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In December, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 17,784 mt, down 8.9 percent, and were worth $49.8 million, falling by 37.4 percent, both compared to the same month of 2022.


