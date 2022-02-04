﻿
Colombian iron and steel export volume down 3.2% in 2021

Friday, 04 February 2022
       

In 2021, Colombia exported 108,537 mt of ferronickel, down 13.0 percent, with a value of $528.45 million, rising by 21.4 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In December last year, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,633 mt, decreasing by 1.6 percent, and were worth $67.37 million, rising 31.7 percent, both year on year.

In the full year, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 166,285 mt, falling by 3.2 percent, with a value of $660.69 million, up by 27.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In December, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 17,526 mt, up by 14.8 percent, and were worth $80.49 million, increasing by 42.4 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.


