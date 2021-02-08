Colombian iron and steel export volume down 17.1 percent in 2020

Monday, 08 February 2021 16:03:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2020, Colombia exported 124,755 mt of ferronickel, down 10.4 percent, with a value of $435.44 million, falling by 20.1 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In December, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,834 mt, falling by 28.6 percent, and were worth $51.14 million, decreasing by 37.0 percent, both year on year.

In 2020 overall, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 171,780 mt, falling by 17.1 percent, with a value of $518.37 million, down by 24.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In December, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 15,270 mt, down by 44.9 percent, and were worth $56.53 million, decreasing by 40.0 percent, both compared to the same month of 2019.