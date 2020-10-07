Colombian iron and steel export volume down 11.7 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 10:18:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period this year, Colombia exported 80,168 mt of ferronickel, down 10.7 percent, with a value of $264.22 million, falling by 17.5 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In August, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,413 mt, falling by 35.1 percent, and were worth $41.10 million, decreasing by 41.4 percent, both year on year.

In the first eight months of this year, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 117,012 mt, falling by 11.7 percent, with a value of $326.67 million, down by 21.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In August, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 16,068 mt, down by 33.4 percent, and were worth $45.70 million, down by 44.4 percent, both compared to the same month of 2019.