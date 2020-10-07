﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 11.7 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 10:18:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-August period this year, Colombia exported 80,168 mt of ferronickel, down 10.7 percent, with a value of $264.22 million, falling by 17.5 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In August, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,413 mt, falling by 35.1 percent, and were worth $41.10 million, decreasing by 41.4 percent, both year on year.

In the first eight months of this year, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 117,012 mt, falling by 11.7 percent, with a value of $326.67 million, down by 21.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In August, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 16,068 mt, down by 33.4 percent, and were worth $45.70 million, down by 44.4 percent, both compared to the same month of 2019.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  South America  Colombia  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Oct

Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 41 percent in January-September
06  Oct

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 28.1 percent in January-August
02  Oct

Queensland faces lower coking coal demand from China
02  Oct

Turkey’s crude steel output rises in August, imports exert pressure
14  Sep

Vietnam’s steel output and sales down in January-August