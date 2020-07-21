Colombian crude steel output declines in June

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 20:57:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Colombian crude steel production in June declined 31.8 percent, year-on-year, but rose 25.6 percent, month-on-month, to 81,846 mt, indicating a month-on-month recovery since April, the Colombian Committee of Steel Producers (CPA) said.

In April this year, the first month after the spread of Covid-19, Colombian crude steel output had reached 33,089 mt, the lowest level so far in the year.

CPA said Colombian longs finished steel output in June was 103,524 mt, 11 percent down, year-on-year, but 99 percent up, month-on-month, from 52,021 mt in May.

As for the first half of the year (H1), Colombian crude steel output fell 26.8 percent, year-on-year, to 492,175 mt, heavily impacted by Covid-19 in March and April.

Colombian longs finished steel output in the six-month period totaled 467,948 mt, 30.9 percent down, year-on-year.