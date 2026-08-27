Cogne Edelstahl expands steel transport fleet at German distribution site

Germany-based Cogne Edelstahl GmbH has expanded its own truck fleet at its warehouse site in Stuhr near Bremen with the addition of a new tandem trailer, aiming to strengthen its independent delivery capabilities and increase flexibility in steel transportation, according to local media reports.

The company operates its own fleet to provide both just-in-time deliveries and short-notice transportation, while its vehicles are in operation on a daily basis. Cogne stated that the investment is intended to help the company respond to growing customer requirements regarding delivery reliability and lead times.

New trailer adds 8.5 mt of payload capacity

Cogne's fleet at Stuhr now consists of two trucks and one tandem trailer, all specifically configured for steel transportation. The fleet includes a two-axle Mercedes-Benz Antos with a payload of 7.5 mt and a three-axle Mercedes-Benz Actros with a payload of 16 mt. The newly added two-axle tandem trailer provides an additional 8.5 mt of payload capacity.

According to the company, the combination allows the truck and trailer to be deployed flexibly, enabling delivery volumes and routes to be adjusted more closely to actual customer requirements.

Fleet also serves Ruhr and Sauerland regions

Although the fleet is based at the Stuhr facility, it can also support deliveries for Cogne's distribution operations in Neuss, while its delivery network extends to the Ruhr area and Sauerland.

Cogne combines its own vehicles with external freight carriers, particularly during periods of higher order volumes and when additional cargo capacity is required. The company deliberately maintains a relatively small in-house fleet to optimize vehicle utilization and transportation costs.

The investment follows a customer survey conducted by Cogne in which 95% of respondents identified delivery reliability as the most important criterion when selecting a supplier, while almost 76 percent cited delivery deadlines and adherence to schedules as their biggest challenge. Around 84 percent also considered local contacts and short communication channels very important.