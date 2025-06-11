Coal exports from Queensland up 12.3 percent in May from April

In May this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland were down by 9.3 percent year on year and increased by 12.3 percent month on month to 15.46 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.14 million mt, down 16.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in May the shipments from Hay Point increased by 8.3 percent year on year to 3.68 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.61 million mt, down 6.3 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port decreased by 14.8 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 5.01 million mt in May.

In May, supplies from Gladstone to India accounted for 24.8 percent of the total exports, while Japan, China and Taiwan accounted for 22.0 percent, 12.5 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-May period of the current year amounted to 70.93 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - May 2025